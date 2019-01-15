Service Overview

|A-TRAIN RAIL
|Bus
|University Services
|North Texas Xpress
|Additional Services
|Commuter Vanpool
A-TRAIN
The A-train is DCTA’s 21-mile commuter rail line connecting Denton and Dallas Counties through the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Green Line at the Trinity Mills Station in Carrollton, Texas. Passengers can transfer to DART’s Green Line, which provides access to DART’s Red, Orange and Blue Lines and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE). The A-train operates Monday through Saturday, excluding major holidays. DCTA has five A-train stations – two in Denton and three in Lewisville.
BUS
DCTA Connect bus service is a local, fixed-route service that operates in the cities of Denton and Lewisville. The routes were configured to provide easy access to many popular destinations within each city as well as connection to A-train stations for access to the commuter rail line. Connect bus service operates Monday through Saturday, excluding major holidays.
UNIVERSITY SERVICES
DCTA partners with local colleges and universities to provide transit solutions for students, faculty and staff. Each partnership is customized to the specific needs of the organization.
Additionally, DCTA provides a comprehensive University Pass Program that offers a discounted pass for students, faculty and staff looking to incorporate the A-train in their travels on a regular basis. For more information on the University Pass Program, click here.
NORTH TEXAS XPRESS
The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) and the Trinity Metro offer a new bus service that connects Denton and downtown Fort Worth, with stops in Alliance. If you have ever needed a convenient, reliable way to travel between Fort Worth, Alliance, and Denton, North Texas Xpress makes round trips each weekday between approximately 5:15 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.
COMMUTER VANPOOL
Commuter Vanpools are DCTA’s Vantastic new way of giving you a comfortable, cost-effective and convenient way to get to work. Ideal for groups of six to 15 people, vanpools reduce stress, help the environment and save you money.