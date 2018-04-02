Collin County Transit Low Income Transit Subsidy Pilot Program
The Low Income Transit Subsidy Pilot Program (LITSP) is one of the Collin County Transit services that provides low-income families and individuals with mobility solutions within Collin County. The program will launch Monday, April 2, 2018, and go to Sunday, March 31, 2019 (based on availability of funds) and will allow for up to 100 participants. This service consists of a subsidized taxi voucher program that provides efficient transit options for participating MUTD cities including Celina, Lowry Crossing, McKinney, Melissa, and Princeton.
Important Contact Information
- Program Account # – MCK2017
- Load Card/Questions – 682.334.8045
- Trip Scheduling – 972.728.6789
- Program Feedback – 940.243.0077
Service Details
- Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Trips provided within Collin County
Passenger Qualifications
- In order to qualify for the LITSP, you must be a resident of Celina, Lowry Crossing, McKinney, Melissa, or Princeton; and have an annual household income (before taxes) that is at or below the following amounts:
|Household Number
|Annual Income
|1
|$12,140
|2
|$16,460
|3
|$20,780
|4
|$25,100
|5
|$29,420
|6
|$33,740
|7
|$38,060
|8
|$42,380
How to Apply
- A person can apply for Collin County Transit’s Low Income Pilot Program via email, online, fax, phone and mail and must provide the following:
- Completed application
- Signed terms and conditions
- Copies of all required documentation
- ONLINE: Visit link to apply
- EMAIL: Send to collincountytransit@dcta.net
- FAX: Send via 940.387.1462
- PHONE: Call DCTA Customer Service at 940.243.0077
- MAIL: Submit to DDTC, Attn: Collin County Transit, 604 East Hickory, Denton, TX 76205
Customers should allow up to 10 business days, upon receipt of all required and completed documentation for their application to be processed. A letter will be sent via mail to indicate whether or not the customer qualifies for the program. Customers who quality will receive an introductory packet that will include their qualification approval letter with detailed instructions on requesting your debit card, loading your debit card with funds and scheduling trips.
If you would like to appeal your eligibility determination for Collin County Transit, please click here to view the appeal process.
Fares
- The one-way fare is based on the origin and destination requested by the customer
- Basic meter rates apply
- $2.25 boarding fare plus $1.80 per mile
- There is a traffic delay time/waiting-time charge of $0.45 per every 1.5 minutes
- Riders may be responsible for any toll charges the trip may require – tolls may be paid using the debit card
- Fares are to be paid using the Collin County Transit debit card
- Taxi drivers will accept cash and credit card for any additional payments
- Debit cards are not to be used for tipping
- If the total fare is more than what is available on the debit card, it is the customer’s responsibility to pay the difference (cash or credit card)
- Your Collin County Transit debit card may not be used to pay for accompanying PCAs or guests
- Personal Care Attendants (PCA) and guests may accompany a customer, at an additional cost of $2 per passenger (cash or credit)
Debit Card Details
Adding Funds
- You can load as little as $5 or as much as $100 on to your debit card (in $5 increments) per month
- Unused funds at the end of the month will be rolled over
- You will only be able to reload your debit card for the difference of the rollover balance up to $100
- You can load funds over the phone using a debit card, credit card or a Visa or Master Card gift card
- You can call Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at 682.334.8045
- You can load funds by mail by sending a personal check or money order to: Irving Holdings, Attn: Accounting, 2515 Irving Blvd, Dallas, Texas 75207Make sure to send your full name, address, phone number, personal account number, and program number when mailing funds
- Drivers cannot take any form of payment to load funds on the passenger’s debit card; funds must be loaded prior to the trip
- All funds loaded on the debit card are non-refundable and non-transferrable
Using the Card
- Fares are to be paid using your Collin County Transit debit card
- Any toll charges the trip requires may be paid using the debit card
- If the total fare is more than what is available on the debit card, it is your responsibility to pay the difference
- Debit cards are not to be used for tipping
- Debit cards are not to be used to pay for accompanying PCAs or guests
- Taxi drivers will accept cash and credit card for any additional payments
Checking the Balance
- Customers can provide their email address and opt in to receive low balance alerts
- Low balance alerts are sent via email once a debit card balance has reached $20 or less
- To opt in to the program, or to update your email address, call Irving Holdings at 682.334.8045
- You can also check the balance on your debit card by calling Irving Holdings at 682.334.8045
Lost Card
- Lost, stolen or damaged debit cards should be reported to Irving Holdings at 682.334.8045
- A $1 fee will be charged for all replacement cards
- The replacement fee will be charged against the debit card balance at the time of replacement
- If there is a zero balance on the debit card, the customer is responsible for paying the $1 replacement fee before a replacement card will be issued
- Existing funds on a lost, stolen or damaged debit card will be fully transferred to the replacement card prior to being mailed to the customer
- It may take three to five business days to receive the new debit card (mailed via USPS)
Booking Your Trip
- To schedule your trip, call Irving Holdings at 972.728.6789 and provide the following information:
- Personal Account number (on the back of your debit card)
- Date and time
- Origin and destination
- Travel companions, if any
- Special mobility needs, if any
- If your mobility device changes, call DCTA Customer Service at 940.243.0077
- You can book trips 24 hours a day, seven (7) days a week, 365 days per year
- You are encouraged to make trip requests at least two (2) hours in advance
- If you have special mobility needs, you are encouraged to make trip requests by 5 p.m. on the day prior to requested service
- Irving Holdings will make their best attempt to schedule service for customers who call with less than the suggested notice
- Be sure to ask for a reference number for your trip request. This is your confirmation that the trip has been booked, and can be used to reference the trip at a later date/time if needed.
- Trip estimates can be provided upon request
- Wait times are determined by the customer’s origin and destination
- Return trips can be scheduled at the same time as the original trip, or scheduled after the fact if the exact time is unknown
- If you schedule your return trip the day of, you should provide a minimum of two hours’ notice to ensure a vehicle is available
- Same day requests made with less than two hours’ notice will be provided based on availability
- Subscription service is available for customers who need to schedule regularly-occurring trips (same day/same time/weekly)
- Trips can be scheduled up to seven (7) days in advance
Taking Your Trip
- Collin County Transit service operates on a 20-minute ready-time window, meaning the vehicle is considered to be on-time if it arrives 10 minutes before or 10 minutes after the scheduled pick-up time
- You are encouraged to be ready 10 minutes prior to the scheduled pick-up time and are expected to board within the first five (5) minutes of the vehicle arriving
- Service is provided curb-to-curb
- You must be able to get yourself and any required equipment into and out of the taxi
- Service animals are permitted on vehicles for those customers requiring a service animal
- Customers can expect to be picked up primarily by Yellow Cab and Executive Cab vehicles. Other cab companies, managed by Irving Holdings, may also be used if/when necessary
- Trip requests may be denied due to capacity constraints or eligibility
Cancellations
- Cancellations must be made at least two (2) hours in advance of the scheduled pick-up time
- Cancellations made with less than a two (2) hours’ notice will be considered a No-Show
- A customer is given a no-show when the vehicle arrives within the 20-minute ready-time window and the customer fails to board the vehicle within five (5) minutes of the vehicle’s arrival
- Riders may be penalized for excessive no-shows
Customer Service
- For questions related to your debit card, booking a trip, to check on the status of a trip already booked, or other service related questions, call Irving Holdings at 972.728.6789
- For questions about how the program works, to determine program eligibility, or to provide feedback on the service provided, call DCTA Customer Service at 940.243.0077
- DCTA Customer Service is available Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Customers can also submit comments, questions or concerns via DCTA’s GORequest system and a DCTA staff member will provide a timely response