Collin County Transit Low Income Transit Subsidy Pilot Program

The Low Income Transit Subsidy Pilot Program (LITSP) is one of the Collin County Transit services that provides low-income families and individuals with mobility solutions within Collin County. The program will launch Monday, April 2, 2018, and go to Sunday, March 31, 2019 (based on availability of funds) and will allow for up to 100 participants. This service consists of a subsidized taxi voucher program that provides efficient transit options for participating MUTD cities including Celina, Lowry Crossing, McKinney, Melissa, and Princeton.

Important Contact Information

Program Account # – MCK2017

Load Card/Questions – 682.334.8045

Trip Scheduling – 972.728.6789

Program Feedback – 940.243.0077

Service Details

Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Trips provided within Collin County

Passenger Qualifications

In order to qualify for the LITSP, you must be a resident of Celina, Lowry Crossing, McKinney, Melissa, or Princeton; and have an annual household income (before taxes) that is at or below the following amounts:

Household Number Annual Income 1 $12,140 2 $16,460 3 $20,780 4 $25,100 5 $29,420 6 $33,740 7 $38,060 8 $42,380

How to Apply

A person can apply for Collin County Transit’s Low Income Pilot Program via email, online, fax, phone and mail and must provide the following: Completed application Signed terms and conditions Copies of all required documentation

ONLINE : Visit link to apply

: Visit link to apply EMAIL : Send to collincountytransit@dcta.net

: Send to collincountytransit@dcta.net FAX : Send via 940.387.1462

: Send via 940.387.1462 PHONE : Call DCTA Customer Service at 940.243.0077

: Call DCTA Customer Service at 940.243.0077 MAIL: Submit to DDTC, Attn: Collin County Transit, 604 East Hickory, Denton, TX 76205

Customers should allow up to 10 business days, upon receipt of all required and completed documentation for their application to be processed. A letter will be sent via mail to indicate whether or not the customer qualifies for the program. Customers who quality will receive an introductory packet that will include their qualification approval letter with detailed instructions on requesting your debit card, loading your debit card with funds and scheduling trips.

If you would like to appeal your eligibility determination for Collin County Transit, please click here to view the appeal process.

Fares

The one-way fare is based on the origin and destination requested by the customer Basic meter rates apply $2.25 boarding fare plus $1.80 per mile There is a traffic delay time/waiting-time charge of $0.45 per every 1.5 minutes Riders may be responsible for any toll charges the trip may require – tolls may be paid using the debit card

Fares are to be paid using the Collin County Transit debit card Taxi drivers will accept cash and credit card for any additional payments

Debit cards are not to be used for tipping

If the total fare is more than what is available on the debit card, it is the customer’s responsibility to pay the difference (cash or credit card)

Your Collin County Transit debit card may not be used to pay for accompanying PCAs or guests Personal Care Attendants (PCA) and guests may accompany a customer, at an additional cost of $2 per passenger (cash or credit)



Debit Card Details

Adding Funds

You can load as little as $5 or as much as $100 on to your debit card (in $5 increments) per month

Unused funds at the end of the month will be rolled over

You will only be able to reload your debit card for the difference of the rollover balance up to $100

You can load funds over the phone using a debit card, credit card or a Visa or Master Card gift card

You can call Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at 682.334.8045

You can load funds by mail by sending a personal check or money order to: Irving Holdings, Attn: Accounting, 2515 Irving Blvd, Dallas, Texas 75207Make sure to send your full name, address, phone number, personal account number, and program number when mailing funds

Drivers cannot take any form of payment to load funds on the passenger’s debit card; funds must be loaded prior to the trip

All funds loaded on the debit card are non-refundable and non-transferrable

Using the Card

Fares are to be paid using your Collin County Transit debit card

Any toll charges the trip requires may be paid using the debit card

If the total fare is more than what is available on the debit card, it is your responsibility to pay the difference

Debit cards are not to be used for tipping

Debit cards are not to be used to pay for accompanying PCAs or guests

Taxi drivers will accept cash and credit card for any additional payments

Checking the Balance

Customers can provide their email address and opt in to receive low balance alerts

Low balance alerts are sent via email once a debit card balance has reached $20 or less

To opt in to the program, or to update your email address, call Irving Holdings at 682.334.8045

You can also check the balance on your debit card by calling Irving Holdings at 682.334.8045

Lost Card

Lost, stolen or damaged debit cards should be reported to Irving Holdings at 682.334.8045

A $1 fee will be charged for all replacement cards

The replacement fee will be charged against the debit card balance at the time of replacement

If there is a zero balance on the debit card, the customer is responsible for paying the $1 replacement fee before a replacement card will be issued

Existing funds on a lost, stolen or damaged debit card will be fully transferred to the replacement card prior to being mailed to the customer

It may take three to five business days to receive the new debit card (mailed via USPS)

Booking Your Trip

To schedule your trip, call Irving Holdings at 972.728.6789 and provide the following information: Personal Account number (on the back of your debit card) Date and time Origin and destination Travel companions, if any Special mobility needs, if any If your mobility device changes, call DCTA Customer Service at 940.243.0077

You can book trips 24 hours a day, seven (7) days a week, 365 days per year

You are encouraged to make trip requests at least two (2) hours in advance

If you have special mobility needs, you are encouraged to make trip requests by 5 p.m. on the day prior to requested service

Irving Holdings will make their best attempt to schedule service for customers who call with less than the suggested notice

Be sure to ask for a reference number for your trip request. This is your confirmation that the trip has been booked, and can be used to reference the trip at a later date/time if needed.

Trip estimates can be provided upon request

Wait times are determined by the customer’s origin and destination

Return trips can be scheduled at the same time as the original trip, or scheduled after the fact if the exact time is unknown If you schedule your return trip the day of, you should provide a minimum of two hours’ notice to ensure a vehicle is available Same day requests made with less than two hours’ notice will be provided based on availability

Subscription service is available for customers who need to schedule regularly-occurring trips (same day/same time/weekly)

Trips can be scheduled up to seven (7) days in advance

Taking Your Trip

Collin County Transit service operates on a 20-minute ready-time window, meaning the vehicle is considered to be on-time if it arrives 10 minutes before or 10 minutes after the scheduled pick-up time

You are encouraged to be ready 10 minutes prior to the scheduled pick-up time and are expected to board within the first five (5) minutes of the vehicle arriving

Service is provided curb-to-curb

You must be able to get yourself and any required equipment into and out of the taxi

Service animals are permitted on vehicles for those customers requiring a service animal

Customers can expect to be picked up primarily by Yellow Cab and Executive Cab vehicles. Other cab companies, managed by Irving Holdings, may also be used if/when necessary

Trip requests may be denied due to capacity constraints or eligibility

Cancellations

Cancellations must be made at least two (2) hours in advance of the scheduled pick-up time

Cancellations made with less than a two (2) hours’ notice will be considered a No-Show

A customer is given a no-show when the vehicle arrives within the 20-minute ready-time window and the customer fails to board the vehicle within five (5) minutes of the vehicle’s arrival

Riders may be penalized for excessive no-shows

Customer Service